THE Steering committee of the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions, ECONEC, has elected Maria do Rosario Lopes Pereira Goncalves of Cabo Verde as its president. The election took place at the sixth biennial general assembly of ECONEC, which ended on Wednesday, August 8, in Abuja.

Also elected are Newton Ahmed Barry, chair of the Independent National Electoral Commission of Burkina Faso, as the first vice president; Momarr Alieu Njai, Chair of the Independent Electoral Commission, The Gambia as second vice president; Amadou Ba, chair of the Independent National Electoral Commission, CENI, Mali as treasurer while the deputy treasurer is Jean Mensa, chair of the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

The new five-member steering committee will run the affairs of ECONEC for the next two years (2019-2021)

The steering committee will be assisted by Sourou Francis Gabriel Oke, permanent secretary of the Network and the head of the ECOWAS Electoral Assistance Division, EAD.

In accordance with provisions of the ECONEC Statute, the general assembly adopted a unanimous resolution conferring the title of honorary president of ECONEC on Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission, in recognition of his exemplary leadership and contributions to the promotion of democracy and good governance in the ECOWAS region. Yakubu was the immediate past president of ECONEC.

Realnews reports that the general assembly adopted the activity report and financial report of the past two years (2017-2019) prepared by the ECONEC secretariat under the supervision of the steering committee led by Yakubu.

A communique which was read to the media at the end of the assembly “commended the outgoing steering committee and the staff of the secretariat and stressed the need for consolidation of the gains achieved under the leadership of the outgoing Steering Committee and sustainability.”

The next regular biennial general assembly is scheduled to take place in Praia, capital of Cabo Verde in 2021.

– Aug. 7, 2019 @ 19:09 GMT |

