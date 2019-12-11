ASWAN Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development kicked-off on Wednesday in the upper Egyptian city of Aswan with a focus on addressing post-conflict reconstruction, education, climate change, and sustainable development in Africa.

The Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said the two-day forum would provide a regional and continental platform for discussion, dialogue, and exchange of experiences.

“Aswan forum will be a good opportunity to discuss the challenges facing Africa, topped by stability of peace and security situation, and achieving aspired sustainable development and protecting our African countries.

“The forum will also protect our societies from the spread of terrorism and its related phenomenon especially, weapons smuggling, human trafficking, and illegal migration,“ he said.

The president, however, stressed the importance of finding African solutions for African problems.

He also stressed the importance of peace, as well as enhancing the capabilities of countries and governments on its territories.

“Egypt believes that the best way for maintaining peace and stability in the African continent and the world is to work on tackling the deep-rooted reasons for the problems that threaten peace and security.

“The forum proceedings will boost the continent endeavours for developing the African peace and security comprehensively and permanently, “he said.

The Aswan forum was announced by al-Sisi in February during an African Union summit in Addis Ababa.

World leaders, representatives of international and regional organisations, including presidents of Chad, Niger, Senegal, Nigeria, Comoros, and chairperson of the African Union Commission and other international figures will participate in 13 key sessions.

Africa, home to at least half of the fastest-growing economies of the world, is rich in resources and is riding a wave of urbanisation.

However, this great potential is under threat undermined by a myriad of crises, challenges, and risks to peace, security, and development.

The number of refugees, migrants, and internally displaced persons are at a record high due to security challenges.

Acting as the chairman of the African Union and the Champion of Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development in Africa, the Egyptian president took the initiative to launch the forum, the first of its kind platform in Africa.

El-Sisi is a former Director of Military Intelligence, former Minister of Defence, and a retired General. (Xinhua/NAN)

– Dec. 11, 2019 @ 12:55 GMT |

