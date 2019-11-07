Hammer, Noel Kojo-Ganson, Akofa Djankui and other listed in Inaugural 50 Most Influential CMOs in Ghana

A comprehensive list chronicling the names of the 50 best minds in the sales and marketing field in Ghana have been announced in the inaugural list of the 50 Most Influential CMOs in Ghana.

The list, which is not ranked was compiled by Avance Media, Reset Global People and Afiba Consulting and seeks to recognise the works of the individuals who are motivating performance, broadening your market, creating new trends &amp; brand perception and an impressive financial performance in the Ghanaian market.

The ranking provides a list of heads of marketing, sales and commercial of various companies in Ghana, who are doing exciting things to put their companies out there and record impressive marketing performance, according to Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media 21 of the 50 people listed are women and sectors cut across media, technology, banking and finance, insurance, food &amp; beverage, telco, oil &amp; gas, insurance etc

According to Kwame A.A Opoku, CEO of Reset Global People, “the reason for putting this list together is to fill a gap because marketing is one of the most instrumental things that drive any cause, movement and product”

The ranking should create a conversation on how do we change the marketing front in Ghana and how do we ensure we are putting the marketing mind at the forefront of change within the corporate world and the country, said, Jesse Agyepong, Managing Partner of Afiba Consulting.

Profiles of the 50 individuals have been published on https://avancemedia.org/profiles-2019-50- most-influential-cmos-in-ghana/

 

Below is the list of the 2019 50 Most Influential CMOs in Ghana arranged in alphabetical order

  1. Abdul-Rahim Siddique || Total Ghana
  2. Akofa Djankui || StarTimes Ghana
  3. Ali Ajami || Twellium Industries
  4. Anne Sackey || MultiChoice Ghana Ltd
  5. Asiedua Addae || Standard Chartered Bank
  6. Belo Cida Haruna || Indomie Ghana
  7. Benedicta Baaba Anokye || SIC Insurance Company Limited
  8. Charles Kollo || DreamOval Ltd
  9. Daniel A. Pabby || Mantrac Ghana
  10. Delali Dzidzienyo || First National Bank Ghana Limited
  11. Dennis Baidoo || GNPC Ghana
  12. Doreen Plange || Media General
  13. Ebenezer Tetteh || Promasidor
  14. Edward Nana Poku Osei || A1 Bread
  15. Edwin Amoako || Fanmilk Ghana Ltd
  16. Ekyi Quarm || Multimedia Group
  17. Elaine Arthur || Allianz Life Insurance Ghana
  18. Elsie Bram || Hubtel
  19. Eric Vlidzo || AfricaWeb Holding
  20. Esther Gyebi-Donkor || Ghana Ports &amp; Harbours Authority
  21. Eunice Adjei Bonsu || Kasapreko
  22. Ewurafua Addo-Atuah || Accra Brewery Limited Ghana
  23. Frances Baaba Ofori || Prudential Life Insurance Ghana
  24. Francis Anyebase Afulani || Beiersdorf Ghana
  25. Georgina Gifty Mensah || Woodin International
  26. Gillian Hammah || Databank Group
  27. Jennifer Bebli || Donewell Ghana
  28. Jerry Boachie-Danquah || Vivo Energy Ghana Ltd
  29. Jude Ekow Addison || Wilmar Africa Limited
  30. Marcus Deo Dake || GOIL Ghana
  31. Mawuko Afadzinu || Stanbic Bank
  32. Michael Dowuona Laryea || PZ Cussons
  33. Nana Essilfuah Boison || Barclays Ghana
  34. Nana Philip Archer || Ghacem
  35. Nana Yaa Kissi || Unilever Ghana
  36. Noel Kojo-Ganson || MTN Ghana
  37. Omane Mensah Bonsu || Omni Media Ltd
  38. Patrick Awotwi || Coca Cola Ghana
  39. Patrick Kyei || Opportunity International Savings and Loans
  40. Petra Aba Asamoah || Akosombo Textiles
  41. Phyllis Woode-Nartey || Enterprise Group
  42. Raj Mirpuri || BelAqua
  43. Richmond Carlos Otu || DHL Global Forwarding
  44. Rita Adu Boateng || Old Mutual Ghana
  45. Ruweida Salifu || Kempinski Hotel
  46. Samori Gambrah || Guinness Ghana
  47. Seth Ntiamoah-Asare || Lexta Ghana Limited
  48. Tetteh Akornor || Samsung Ghana
  49. Tyrone Adu || Devtraco Plus
  50. Victoria Abena Takyi || Africa World Airlines

– Nov. 7, 2019 @ 18:10 GMT |

