A comprehensive list chronicling the names of the 50 best minds in the sales and marketing field in Ghana have been announced in the inaugural list of the 50 Most Influential CMOs in Ghana.

The list, which is not ranked was compiled by Avance Media, Reset Global People and Afiba Consulting and seeks to recognise the works of the individuals who are motivating performance, broadening your market, creating new trends & brand perception and an impressive financial performance in the Ghanaian market.

The ranking provides a list of heads of marketing, sales and commercial of various companies in Ghana, who are doing exciting things to put their companies out there and record impressive marketing performance, according to Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media 21 of the 50 people listed are women and sectors cut across media, technology, banking and finance, insurance, food & beverage, telco, oil & gas, insurance etc

According to Kwame A.A Opoku, CEO of Reset Global People, “the reason for putting this list together is to fill a gap because marketing is one of the most instrumental things that drive any cause, movement and product”

The ranking should create a conversation on how do we change the marketing front in Ghana and how do we ensure we are putting the marketing mind at the forefront of change within the corporate world and the country, said, Jesse Agyepong, Managing Partner of Afiba Consulting.

Profiles of the 50 individuals have been published on https://avancemedia.org/profiles-2019-50- most-influential-cmos-in-ghana/

Below is the list of the 2019 50 Most Influential CMOs in Ghana arranged in alphabetical order

Abdul-Rahim Siddique || Total Ghana Akofa Djankui || StarTimes Ghana Ali Ajami || Twellium Industries Anne Sackey || MultiChoice Ghana Ltd Asiedua Addae || Standard Chartered Bank Belo Cida Haruna || Indomie Ghana Benedicta Baaba Anokye || SIC Insurance Company Limited Charles Kollo || DreamOval Ltd Daniel A. Pabby || Mantrac Ghana Delali Dzidzienyo || First National Bank Ghana Limited Dennis Baidoo || GNPC Ghana Doreen Plange || Media General Ebenezer Tetteh || Promasidor Edward Nana Poku Osei || A1 Bread Edwin Amoako || Fanmilk Ghana Ltd Ekyi Quarm || Multimedia Group Elaine Arthur || Allianz Life Insurance Ghana Elsie Bram || Hubtel Eric Vlidzo || AfricaWeb Holding Esther Gyebi-Donkor || Ghana Ports & Harbours Authority Eunice Adjei Bonsu || Kasapreko Ewurafua Addo-Atuah || Accra Brewery Limited Ghana Frances Baaba Ofori || Prudential Life Insurance Ghana Francis Anyebase Afulani || Beiersdorf Ghana Georgina Gifty Mensah || Woodin International Gillian Hammah || Databank Group Jennifer Bebli || Donewell Ghana Jerry Boachie-Danquah || Vivo Energy Ghana Ltd Jude Ekow Addison || Wilmar Africa Limited Marcus Deo Dake || GOIL Ghana Mawuko Afadzinu || Stanbic Bank Michael Dowuona Laryea || PZ Cussons Nana Essilfuah Boison || Barclays Ghana Nana Philip Archer || Ghacem Nana Yaa Kissi || Unilever Ghana Noel Kojo-Ganson || MTN Ghana Omane Mensah Bonsu || Omni Media Ltd Patrick Awotwi || Coca Cola Ghana Patrick Kyei || Opportunity International Savings and Loans Petra Aba Asamoah || Akosombo Textiles Phyllis Woode-Nartey || Enterprise Group Raj Mirpuri || BelAqua Richmond Carlos Otu || DHL Global Forwarding Rita Adu Boateng || Old Mutual Ghana Ruweida Salifu || Kempinski Hotel Samori Gambrah || Guinness Ghana Seth Ntiamoah-Asare || Lexta Ghana Limited Tetteh Akornor || Samsung Ghana Tyrone Adu || Devtraco Plus Victoria Abena Takyi || Africa World Airlines

