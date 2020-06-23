…Says Demolition a reflection of Lawlessness Akufo-Addo’s Govt. Visits on Ghana

FORMER Ghanaian President, Mr. John Dramani Mahama, Monday night, weighed in on the roiling controversy over the demolition of part of the Nigeria Mission in Accra, urging his successor, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to act “urgently” and get to the bottom of the matter.

President Mahama who gave the advice via his Twitter handle, said: “It beats my imagination how such violent & noisy destruction could occur without our Security Agents picking up the signals to avert the damage.”

Armed men, had on Friday, June 19, 2020, invaded the Nigeria High Commission residency and bulldozed a block of apartments being constructed on the property.

The bulldozed apartment was being built to accommodate staff members as well as diplomats visiting the High Commission.

A top Ghanaian, who claimed ownership of the plot of land where the demolished building was being constructed, reportedly led the armed men.

The action provoked an instant response from the Nigerian government which, Sunday, demanded that immediate actions be taken by the Ghanaian authorities on the incident.

On Monday, the Nigerian government took another step to register its displeasure, summoning the Chargè d’ Affaires of the Ghana High Commission to Nigeria, Ms Iva Denoo, to demand “an urgent explanation” on the incident.

Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr. Geoffrey Onyema, confirmed the summon on Twitter, writing: “Summoned the Chargè d’ Affaires of the High Commission of #Ghana to Nigeria, Ms. Iva Denoo to demand urgent explanation on the recent attacks on a residential building in our diplomatic premises and reinforcement of security around diplomatic premises and staff.”

Although Ghana’s Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Ministry assured, on Sunday, that it had “beefed up security at the said facility and the situation is under control,” President Mahama, in his tweet, urged the Ghanaian Government to expedite action on the matter.

“Gov’t needs to urgently act & get to the bottom of the demolition of structures on the premises of the Nigeria High Commission,” he said. “It beats my imagination how such violent & noisy destruction could occur without our Security Agents picking up the signals to avert the damage.

“This may just be another reflection of the pervasive insecurity & lawlessness Government itself has visited on the once peaceful Ghana. Meanwhile, I call for calm, and let’s please avoid any reprisal attacks.“

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Ministry has assured that “… investigations are ongoing to unravel the facts of the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.” – The Crest

