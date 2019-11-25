Presidential election in Guinea-Bissau

THE Head of the AU Observation Mission, Joaquim Branco, on Monday said Sunday’s Guinea-Bissau presidential election was a “festival of transparency.”

He added that the voting process showed “transparency.”

“All the delegates of the candidates, the observers, the national and international press followed the process until the end,” Branco added.

The National Election Commission, which is expected to announce the official provisional results on Wednesday, said the presidential election was going calm.

More than 200 observers from the AU, the Community of Portuguese Language Countries, and the Economic Community of West African States, as well as 422 observers from civil society, are following the process of the voting very closely.

If no one receives more than 50 per cent of the votes in the first round, a run-off is scheduled for Dec. 29. (Xinhua/NAN)

