SUDAN’s transitional government has dissolved the National Congress Party (NCP) of deposed president Omar al-Bashir, the country’s prime minister confirmed on Friday.

The people had grown weary of the “NCP who have looted and hindered the development of this great nation,” said Prime Minister Abdullah Hamduk on his official Twitter account.

He said that the “law passed to dismantle NCP and disempower it” was not done out of vengeance, but to restore the dignity of the people of Sudan.

According to an official statement, the decision was approved on Thursday by a joint meeting of the Sudan Sovereign Council and ministers.

The decision entitles the transitional government to “conduct investigations and exercise the power to seize” funds, assets, and property for the “benefit of the Government of Sudan.”

Al-Bashir ruled the north-eastern African country for almost 30 years with an iron fist.

He was deposed in April after months of mass protests.

In July, the military and pro-democracy opposition movement agreed on a transitional government to pave the way for elections in three years’ time.

Sudan is governed by the Sovereign Council – comprising military and civilian personnel – and a cabinet headed by Hamduk.

Al-Bashir is currently being tried for corruption after he was found to be in possession of large sums of local and foreign currency, as well as other assets, without legal justification.

A verdict is expected in mid-December.

He is still being sought by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity during the conflict in Darfur. (dpa/NAN)

– Nov. 29, 2019 @ 14:05 GMT |

