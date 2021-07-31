Hits: 11

BELOW are the shortlist of nominees in 12 categories for African Business Leadership Awards 2021. Voting commences from Thursday, July 29th and will close on Thursday, 12th August 2021.

African Business Leader of the Year

This award recognizes the exceptional business leader whose vision, innovations and management abilities have helped steer his company successfully in both his home country and in the global marketplace, driving growth, and providing leadership.

African Business Leader of the Year

Segun Ogunsanya, CEO, Airtel Africa, Nigeria 38%

Simphiwe Tshabalala, CEO, Standard Bank Group, South Africa 88%

Mo Dewji, CEO, METL, Tanzania73%

Vote

African Female Business Leader of the Year

This award recognizes exceptional leadership and managerial skill in a female business leader, who in spite of stiff competition in a male-dominated world, has shown resilience, courage and sagacity in building a worthy brand.

African Female Business Leader of The Year

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Managing Director/CEO, Fidelity Bank, Nigeria 63%

Patience Akyianu, Chief Executive Officer, Hollard Group in Ghana 74%

Marion Gathoga-Mwangi, Managing Director, BOC Kenya Limited 58%

Martine Helene Coffi-Studer, Chair, Bolloré Africa Logistics Côte d’Ivoire 63%

Salwa Idrissi Akhannouch, CEO, Aksal Group, Morocco42%

Vote

African Regulator of the Year

This Award recognizes a government regulatory agency for its effective regulatory framework or policy initiatives and programs, implemented across national or regional levels. That encourages action beyond compliance with applicable laws, enhances stakeholder’s engagement and contributes to the growth of the National or Regional/States Brand through the practical impact on the people.

African Regulator of the Year

Simbi Wabote, CEO, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board 04%

Brima Baluwa Koroma, Executive Chairman, Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Sierra Leone 25%

Ishmael Stan Chioko, Ag. CEO, Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority 25%

Poppy Khoza, CEO, South African Civil Aviation Authority 32%

Silver Mugisha, CEO Uganda Water and Sewerage Corporation14%

Vote

Business Friendly Governor of the Year Award.

This Award recognizes a States or Regional governor who has been able to drive investment into his/her state/region, remarkably increasing the commercial activities of his state /region since assumption of office.

Business Friendly Governor of the Year

Alan Winde, Premier, Western Cape Province, South Africa 11%

Godwin Obaseki, Governor, Edo State Nigeria 15%

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor, Lagos State, Nigeria74%

Vote

Central Bank Governor of the Year Award

The Central Bank Governor of the year award recognizes those who have led their countries’ economies through what has been another tumultuous year and have been able to stimulate growth and stabilize their macro-economic environment, thereby boosting investor confidence.

Central Bank Governor of the Year

Patrick Ngugi Njoroge, Governor, Central Bank of Kenya 78%

Ernest Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana 12%

Harvesh Kumar Seegolam, Governor, Bank of Mauritius 58%

Caroline Abel, Governor, Central Bank of Seychelles51%

Vote

African Trade & Investment Minister of the Year

This Award recognizes an African Trade & Investment Minister, whose innovation; hard work and success can be seen in an increased flow of FDIs, enhanced export capabilities for their local products in reaching new markets through the increase of the volume and impact of exporting their local products or services.

Africa Trade And Investment Minister of the Year

Nevin Jameh, Minister of Industry, Trade and Small Industries, Egypt 52%

Carlos Mesquita, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Mozambique 04%

Amadou Hott, Minister for the Economy, Planning and Cooperation, Senegal 96%

Alphonse Claude N’silou, Minister of State, Minister of Commerce, Supply and Consumption, Republic of Congo48%

Vote

African CEO of the Year

This Award recognizes top CEOs who by dint of hard work, business savvy and outstanding managerial skills are building strong pan-African brands, creating jobs and shared prosperity for its stakeholders and communities.

African CEO of the Year

Rebecca Mbithi, CEO, Family Bank, Kenya 21%

Aziz Akhannouch, CEO Akwa Group – Morocco 97%

Divine Ndhlukula, MD, DDNS Security Operations (Pvt) Ltd, Zimbabwe 58%

Ralph Mupita, President, MTN Group, South Africa 50%

Benedict Peters, CEO, Aiteo Group, Nigeria74%

Vote

Young Business Leader of the Year Award

This award recognizes a young African business leader, 40 years of age or below, whose outstanding business successes and verifiable business journey have made them role models and inspirational success stories in the market place.

Young Business Leader of the Year

Uzair Essack, CEO, CapeCrops, South Africa 50%

Kwadwo Safo June, CEO, Kantanka Group Ghana 69%

Odunayo Eweniyi, Co-founder, PiggyVest Nigeria81%

Vote

Africa CSR and Community Development Impact Award

This award recognizes businesses whose profits have been effectively channeled to impacting their communities through their corporate social responsibility contributions to the arts, education, environment, and community development, making a societal impact, a corporate priority.

African CSR & Community Development Impact Award

Ghana National Petroleum Corporation 68%

Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC) 72%

Lafarge Africa Plc 99%

Equatorial Guinea LNG Holdings61%

Vote

African Brand of the Year

This award recognizes the exceptional African Brand that has proven sustainability of brand essence and identity, with verifiable distinctiveness, originality, and deep loyalty base.

African Brand of the Year

Ethiopian Airlines 81%

Mastercard Africa 88%

Eat’n’Go Africa 42%

Kasapreko Company Limited88%

Vote

African Company of the Year

This Award recognizes companies who have made a mark in their industry sectors through uncommon customer service, innovative products offering, community impact or technological offering, and concrete societal impact.

African Company of the Year

Trade Kings Zambia 78%

Kiira Motors Corporation Uganda 57%

Vodafone Ghana 49%

Maroc Telecoms Morocco16%

Vote

Industry Personality of the Year

(ICT, Banking, Telecoms, Aviation, Retail, Business, etc.) This award recognizes the individual whose vision and innovations have become drivers of growth in particular industry sectors and permanently impacted the way of doing business in that particular sector.

Industry Personality of the Year

Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO, Ethiopian Airlines 61%

Kwame Osei-Prempeh, Group CEO, Ghana Oil Company Limited 81%

Sabah M. Mashaly, Managing Director, Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC), Egypt 87%

Mustapha Njie, CEO, CEO, TAF Africa Global71%

– July 31, 2021 @ 18:08 GMT |

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

