Agency hands over 73 seized parrots to Conservation Foundation for rehabilitation, reintegration

THE National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), has handed over 73 parrots to the Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF), for rehabilitation and reintegration into the forest.

Its Director-General, Prof. Aliyu Jauro, said in Kano on Thursday at the handing over that operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service seized the parrots from traffickers.

He was represented by NESREA’s Zonal Director in Kano, Mr Abdulraheem Mudashiru.

He explained that the birds were seized in June as the traffickers were smuggling them out of the country and were kept at the Kano Zoo.

“After seizing the birds, they were handed over to NESREA which took them to Kano Zoological Gardens for proper care.

“NESREA subsequently received another directive that the parrots be handed over to the NCF,’’ he added.

He explained further that 100 parrots were actually seized, but two died before getting to the zoo.

He added that 25 of the remaining 98 parrots were donated to the Kano Zoo and to Gombe State.

The director-general said that the agency would continue to collaborate with relevant agencies to fight against illegal trade and trafficking in wild animals.

In his remarks, outgoing NCF, Director-General, Dr Mukhtar Aminu-Kano, said the birds would be taken to Lagos, where there is a competent facility for the rehabilitation of such wildlife.

“They would be properly looked after there and be monitored to make sure that their feathers grow back and they become healthy enough to fly around to survive in the wild.

“It is only when we are sure of that that they can be taken to the forests.

“Parrots are not domiciled in the Savannah; they are not domiciled in the northern parts of Nigeria; they need to be taken to their natural habitat.

“We shall ensure that they are taken to protective forests where they will no longer be poached,’’ he said.

In his remarks, the Director, Wildlife, Kano State, Alhaji Muhammad Danjuma-Ado, thanked NESREA for giving it the custody of the parrots. (NAN)

KN