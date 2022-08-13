Agency to train 100 Kebbi youths on modern farming techniques

THE National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) says it will train 100 Kebbi youths on modern farming techniques through improved farming implements in the state.

Dr Muhammad Muhammad, the Director of Procurement of the agency in the state, announced this during a courtesy visit to an NGO, the Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative, in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

He said, ”We are going to organise a five- day training for 100 youths, who have been drawn from the 21 local government areas on modern farming methods, using improved farming implements.

”The agency has concluded all the arrangements for establishment of the training institute in the state.”

He thanked the founder of Khadimiyya, the Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, for establishing the NGO to assist his community.

Muhammad also described Malami as a ” philanthropist whose heart was always after helping the needy”, and urged other wealthy individuals to emulate him in that direction.

He commended Khadimiyya for donating 20 hectares of land in Bagudu for the construction of a skills acquisition centre in Bagudu Local Government Area of the state.

”The centre is a relief to the community and people of the state. It will be used to engage and empower the teaming youths in the local government, state and Nigeria at large,” he said.

Muhammad also commended the NGO for being good partners and in applying due diligence in the nomination of prospective trainees across the state.

The Head of NGO’s Secretariat and National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar-Jombali, thanked the agency for his renewed commitments to advancing modern mechanised farming in the state.

He commended the Khadimiyya’s commitment, full support and cooperation to the agency for it to deliver on its mandate.

”The partnership between the NGO and Agency will bring the desired goals of advancing agriculture drive in the state.

”The Khadimiyya is an NGO founded by Malami, with sole aim of alleviating poverty and access to Justice for indigent citizens.

”It has so far, constructed over 300 boreholes across the state, facilitated employment opportunities for over 700 unemployed youths, shared relief funds to cushion the effects of COVID-19 and distributed over 5,000 JAMB forms to less -privelleged students.

“It has also donated vehicles for Kebbi Contributory Health Care Management Agency (KECHEMA), Abdulahi Fodio Islamic Centre, Kebbi Cultural troops, and other organisations as well as donated cash grant to widows and orphans in all the 225 political wards of the state,” he said.

Abubakar- Jombali added the NGO’s philanthropic activities went beyond the state through its presentation of cash donation of N5 million to the victims of fire disasters in Katsina and Gusau Central markets, Katsina and Zamfara States, respectively.

”We donated medical equipment to Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) Zaria, Kaduna State and Federal Medical Centre Jalingo, Taraba State, among others,” he said. (NAN)

