AS part of the preparations for the 2020 planting season, the Anambra State Government has inspected the current state of its tractors.

The tractors with various body and mechanical problems would be refurbished and put into use in order to help farmers in the state during this year’s planting season.

Gov. Willie Obiano, represented by the Deputy Governor, Nkem Okeke, toured the state Ministry of Agriculture, Awka and Anambra Tractor Base, Awkuzu to ascertain the conditions of the 50 tractors.

According to the governor, we have enough tractors here and we are hopeful about putting them to good use to help out the farmers during this farming season.

He re-stated government’s commitment toward ensuring speedy acquisition of spareparts for the tractors and assured that some serviceable ones would be serviced, while those beyond repairs would be disposed of.

He cautioned those in-charge of the acquisition processes to imbibe good mindsets in refurbishing the tractors, as getting the tractors in good shape would help the agricultural sector.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Farm Implements and Mechanisation, Paul Nwosu, thanked the governor for his intervention in salvaging the dilapidated equipment.

He promised judicious utilisation of funds for the refurbishment of the tractors when released.

– May 31, 2020 @ 13:18 GMT /

