THE Anambra State Government says its annual rice production target is 570,665 metrics tons. This is contained in an address by Gov. Willie Obiano during the 2019 Mother’s Summit, held at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka on Aug. 2.

“When we came into office in 2014, rice production in Anambra State stood at 80,000 metric tonnes.

“We have since taken it to 345,280 metric tonnes as at today. Our projection is that it will hit 570,665 metric tonnes, when we handover in 2021,’’ he said.

Gov Obiano added that cassava production stood at 275,832 metric tonnes in 2015, and stands at 1,881, 589 metric tonnes, while maize which was 5,300 metric tonnes, now stands at 43, 521 metric tonnes.

He disclosed that vegetables production has been taken from 48,032 metric tonnes in 2015 to 142,500 metric tonnes.

“We have also taken yam production from 26,600 metric tonnes to 43,350 metric Tonnes,’’ he said.

The governor said his administration resolved to invest more in agriculture, which had been one of his major economic pillars since the inception of his administration.

He restated that his mission in Anambra State was to create socially stable, business-friendly environment to attract both indigenes and foreigners alike to wealth-creating opportunities in the state.

“We are determined to make the state the first choice investment destination and hub for industrialisation and commercial activities.’’

The governor pledged not to relent in promoting excellence in education, by creating opportunities for Anambra State youths and students to excel in global competitions. According to Gov. Obiano, Anambra has invested heavily in education.

“And the result is that a group of five school girls from Anambra State shocked the world in August last year, when they defeated the U.S., China, Spain, Turkey and Uzbekistan to win Gold Medal at World’s Technovation Challenge at Silicon Valley.

“Following their footsteps, four boys from St. John’s Science and Technical College School, Alor also won Bronze Medal at the World’s Festival of Engineering, Science and Technology in Tunisia in March.

“All these have given us hope to believe that no matter how dark our present may be, our future is brighter by the distance,’’ he added.

