A member of the House of Representatives, Olajide Olatubosun, on Monday empowered 600 farmers in his constituency with cash and materials worth over N50million at a workshop on modern farming techniques.

Olatubosun, who represents Saki West/Saki East and Atisbo Federal Constituency, told newsmen on the sidelines of the workshop that he was committed to empowering members of his constituency by investing in them.

“Since farming is our major pre-occupation in this part of the state, and we are equally responsible for production of agricultural produce being sold across the South- West, it has become imperative to empower our farmers.

“I saved well over N50 million just to ensure that our people are empowered since we are majorly farmers and as you can see, over 600 of them are here.

“We have brought experts to train them on various modern farming skills and each of these 600 farmers will go home with N30, 000 and various materials that will enable them maximise their profits.

“They have been trained on storage, harvest, irrigation, application of seedling and weeding among others.

” With the items and cash received, each of these farmers will cultivate additional two acres of land to their existing farms,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training and empowerment programme, which took place at the main hall of Oyo State Agricultural Development Programme (OSADEP), was well attended by farmers unions across the council areas.

Some of the items distributed included bags of 27-13, NPK Fertiliser, bags of Urea Fertiliser, Agrolyser, Herbicides Glyphosates and Nacosulforon, among others.

Earlier, an octogenarian, who spoke on behalf of other beneficiaries from Atisbo council area, said the gesture was strange and well appreciated.

“I have been in farming for decades, I have trained generations of farmers, I have been in this for so long and I can tell you that I have not come across anyone that loves farmers like Jide Olatubosun.

“Since he became member of House of Representatives, he never looked back in helping us, he has invited us to Abuja for training several times.

‘’He has brought facilitators to train us several times, may God bless this young man.

“About 600 farmers have also learnt new skills in modern farming here today by the facilitators with N30, 000 cash to that, we are most sincerely grateful,” he said.

Mr Abdulyekeen Bello, who spoke on behalf of Saki West Council farmers, expressed gratitude to Olatubosun, describing him as a God send.

“It will be difficult for me or anyone for that matter to be able to express our joy today; we are deeply happy with this uncommon gesture which has now become common through our son, Olatubosun.

“He keeps making us his priority every time, he keeps listening to us, he keeps making us happy, he loves us so much that old and new farmers relate with him directly.

“I can only pray to God to keep him safe for us, guide and guard him; today, we are like new born babies in farming due to the training, “he said.

Mr Salawu Akanji, who thanked Olatubosun on behalf of Saki East farmers, prayed and hoped for more of such gesture while admonishing other politicians to emulate him.

-NAN

BE

– June 3, 2019 @ 18:19 GMT |

(Visited 16 times, 16 visits today)