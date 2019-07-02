KABIRU Ibrahim, the National President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has identified insecurity as the bane of agricultural development in the country.

Ibrahim told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday that insecurity was a major setback for agricultural.

The president called on the Federal Government to tackle insecurity in the country, particularly in the North East to enable agriculture thrive.

He said that the major challenge facing agriculture in Nigeria was the issue of insecurity that had made it impossible for farmers to go to farm.

According to him, most farmers no longer go to the farm for fear of being killed as the country is fast becoming fragile because of insecurity.

“We thought with the new focus on agriculture promotion policy, we are already getting into the Promised Land.

“You can see how fast we get out of recession but if we do not curb or stop the issue of insecurity all this gains we are enjoying will soon end.

“I thereby appeal to the government and all security agencies to work assiduously to ensure peace in the land that will provide the enabling environment for agriculture to thrive.’’

“Once we are able to feed ourselves we have solved the most important problem in Nigeria.’’ (NAN)

