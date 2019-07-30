Katsina Govt. distributes 500,000 tree seedlings to address desert encroachment —-Official

THE Katsina State Government has reserved no fewer than 500,000 tree seedlings for distribution to people as part of efforts to address desertification in the state.

The Director, Forestry, Alhaji Saminu Mohammed disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Katsina.

He said that the tree seedlings were nursed for this 2019 planting season.

Mohammed said: “interested farmers, persons and organisations can to go to the designated centers and collect the seedlings for planting free of charge.”

According to him, the tree seedlings can be collected at the forestry offices in Katsina, Daura, Dutsinma, Funtua, Malumfashi, Kankia and Mani local government areas.

He said that the measure would assist to address desert encroachment and other environmental related problems.

The director further urged people to desist from indiscriminate felling of tree in the environment as part of measures to address environmental degradation.

He said that the government would continue to raise more tree seedlings as part of measures to address desertification in the state.

Mohammed urged people to complement government’s efforts by imbibing the habit of planting trees in their surroundings to protect the environment from desertification.

