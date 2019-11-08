THE Nigeria Farmers Group and Cooperative Society (NFGCS), says plans were being concluded to partner with the Nasarawa State Government to train 25,000 youths in modern agriculture to curb rural-urban migration.

The National Coordinator of NFGCS, Mr Tedheke Retson, who made this known in a statement by his Acting Corporate Head of Media, Mr Emameh Gabriel on Thursday, said it was a laudable project that would impact the youth positively.

He said the partnership kicked off after a second meeting with the Commissioner for Agriculture and Water Resources in Nasarawa State in the company of the Permanent Secretary and Directors in the ministry recently at the instance of the state government.

Retson said that Gov. Abdullahi Sule had last week given the directive to the permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Agriculture to commence immediate technical partnership with NFGCS.

He said that this was with a view to replicating a pattern of Ga’ate Farm City across local governments in the state to provide jobs and technical knowledge for youths of the state.

According to Retson, discussions at the meeting are centred on technical partnership to train 25, 000 youths of the state in farming, fabrication, machine operation and other areas in the entire agro value chain to make them entrepreneurs and self reliant.

The coordinator said that the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Naphtali Dachor, who presided over a second meeting in his office with Board of Directors from the ministry, disclosed that forms were already available to be distributed to beneficiaries across local government areas in the state.

Dachor said: “We are considering how forms can be distributed to beneficiaries who will make the list but we have to carefully look at some of the challenges we may encounter along the line and you (NFGCS) have to let us know what we can do through your presentation.”

NAN

– Nov. 8, 2019 @ 08:30 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)