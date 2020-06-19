AN NGO, Caleb Danladi Foundation has begun distribution of fertiliser to over 700 farmers to boost food production in Kaduna State.

The Founder, Capt. Caleb Danaladi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday, that the gesture was aimed at boosting food production in the state, despite the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown, which had restricted farmers from going to their farms.

According to him, the COVID-19 lockdown and security challenges had prevented farmers from going to their farms, even as the rainy season begins in earnest.

He, however, encouraged farmers to engage more in massive agriculture production to cater for the needs of Nigerians as there was restriction on food importation.

“The essence of this project is to encourage small scale farming, support and encourage our local farmers to focus on agriculture as a means of livelihood.

“I will like to task our farmers on massive food production, as you are aware there is more restriction on food importation which will benefit our local farmers because Nigerians now depend on local production for consumption.”

Danladi appealed to government at all levels to continue to support small scale farmers with subsidised loans, grants and modernised farming equipment that would boost agricultural production.

He added that partnership with farmers would also increase farm yields for local consumption and export, thereby increasing the nation’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The founder said over 200 farmers, comprising mostly women benefitted from the first phase of the exercise, adding that at least 500 more would receive the fertiliser within a month in Jaba Local Government Area.

A beneficiary, Mrs. Jummai Bawa, told NAN that the gesture would help widows and other peasants to raise their agricultural production.

She commended the NGO for also distributing food items to the needy during the lockdown. (NAN)

– Jun. 19, 2020 @ 17:39 GMT |

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)