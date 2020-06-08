FORMER President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has warned against the post-COVID-19 food crisis in Africa, urging governments in the continent to rise to the challenge.

He spoke at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library OOPL lake pond, Abeokuta, Ogun State, where he flagged off a fish farming project, at the weekend.

About 50,000 pieces of sub-adult fish in both Catfish and Tilapia species were released for acclimatization and subsequent growth inside the lake pond, located directly opposite the main Library.

Obasanjo who was visibly elated by the new farm said the idea came from his thinking out of the box, “as what is next after the novel pandemic Coronavirus in the world, will be a food crisis in Africa.

“I think we have to take the issue of post-COVID-19 seriously. I believe most African governments have to find how to be self-sufficient in essential food items for the food crisis likely to be experienced not to be a waste.

“Because food may be a problem and I don’t think most African countries have gone as far as they should go into food production during this year.”

“I want to advise African governments to embark on massive food production as part of a measure to prepare for the post-COVID-19 pandemic era in Africa.

“There may be a food problem in the continent after the Covid-19 pandemic. We must think out of the box to get this solved now. Food must be made available,” Obasanjo said.

Speaking more on the fish farm project, Aquaculture consultant, Steve Okeleji, said the initial process of the stocking was to allow for accumulation before finally releasing them to the lake.

While commercial activities are expected in four months’ time at the lake, visitors as well can seize the opportunity to spend part of their tour periods around the lake to feed the fishes.

