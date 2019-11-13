AN Agric Economist, Mr Bright Okwu, has called for more private sector investments in rice production in the country, in order to drive its sufficiency.

Okwu, who is the National Coordinator of Africa Farmers Project, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, on Wednesday that the Federal Government must begin to give more support to the private sector, to boost rice production.

“The private sector is best suitable to scale up production in the country because they are better organised.

“They have the appropriate skills and competence to change the narratives,’’ he said.

Okwu said that the Dangote’s initiative to build milling plants would address the high demand for rice.

“The idea behind the establishing of the plants should be commended, because it will create employment opportunities.

“The initiative will boost domestic capacity and will enable the commencement of rice export from the country in no distant future,’’ he said.

NAN reports that Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State had on Sunday commended the Dangote Group for setting up a rice mill in the state, saying it would create employment and boost the economy.

Bagudu, according to a statement by his Press Secretary, Mr Abubakar Dakingari, visited the factory site at Saminaka in Shanga Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the investment would also rack up the rice value chain and add value to local farmers.

The statement indicated that the facilities for the factory, which would have 32 silos, were being installed as at the time of the visit by Gov. Bagudu, who was in company with legislators and top government officials during the visit.

