Air Force launches operation ‘Show No Mercy’ against terrorists

THE Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has launched an offensive operation tagged ‘Operation Show no Mercy’ against marauding terrorists disturbing the peace of the country through various attacks.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, while launching the operation at a meeting with NAF operational commanders in the various theatres of operation charged the senior air troops to ensure that they employ maximum firepower against the terrorists.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the spokesman of the armed force, Edward Gabkwet, those the Air Chief met at NAF Base in Kaduna on Tuesday include frontline Air Officers Commanding and Air Component Commanders.

Amao said launching an offensive operation against the adversaries would deny the terrorists freedom of movement, adding that it would also boost the confidence of the populace and ensure a peaceful country.

The Air Chief explained that the security environment remains fluid and uncertain with terrorists moving between the northeast, northwest and north central.

He, therefore, noted that there is a need to continually modify NAF’s air power strategies to stay ahead of the asymmetric and unconventional nature of terrorists’ activities is of paramount importance.

”We have a responsibility to secure our nation and give our citizens a sense of hope, trust and belonging. Therefore, we must ensure that we stay ahead of the enemy and envisage his next line of action.

”I, therefore, charge you to show no mercy against any terrorist and their accomplices while also denying them the freedom of movement and ease to cause mayhem against innocent Nigerians,” Amao said.

He assured them that training of more combat pilots, imagery analysts and other specialities in the NAF would continue to be of utmost priority to address the manpower challenges within the operation areas.

Other issues addressed during the interface included the need to ensure a speedy procurement circle of aircraft spares to minimise aircraft downtime among other issues.

While commending them for their efforts as well as the improved synergy with sister services and other security agencies, Amao also underscored the need for effective allocation and utilization of all NAF platforms deployed for operations in the Northwest and Northcentral for enhanced operational effectiveness.

-Daily Trust

