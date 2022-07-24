ANAMBRA State Government says it is ready to empower poor farmers in all the 177 communities in the state through the Ministry of Agriculture. The Programme Manager, Anambra state Agricultural Development Programme (ADP) Mr. Jude Nwankwo said this during a one-day training of the Extension Agents and Liaison Officers from the 21 Local Government Areas of the ministry. He told them to be ready to source for those genuine farmers who will benefit from the empowerment. ``The EAs are to inspect and measure the available size of land owned by each of the farmers in order to get the actual quality of the inputs that will be allocated to the farmers. ``Another tranche of hybrid and certified inputs ordered by the state government are expected to arrive soon for distribution to farmers under the agricultural empowerment programme,’’ the Programme Manager said. Also addressing the Officers, the State Project Coordinator (SPC) Mr. Nnamdi Agwuncha said that the participants would be trained on basic skills to employ in selecting the beneficiaries. ``Apart from expanding their scopes in the training, they will also be encouraged to build their capacities and make the selected farmers role models for other farmers to learn from.’’ One of the Extension Agents from Ayamelum LGA, Mr. Humphrey Nzekwor said that the training has charged them to go into the field and fish out genuine farmers using the success template. Another participant, a Liaison Officer from Anambra East LGA, Mr. Chukwudi Chukwuka commended the ministry for the training, promising that they would do their bests to drive home the basic reasons for the training. Anagbado writes from the Ministry of Agriculture, Awka. (MOI) A.I