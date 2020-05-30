LAGOS State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday inaugurated 18 projects in commemoration of his first year in office.

The inauguration was held virtually in line with the demands of COVID-19 in which the state remained the epicentre in the country.

The projects inaugurated included a concrete jetty with shoreline protection at Ikorodu, rehabilitation, upgrading and construction of road projects at Somolu, Mushin and Badagry.

Also, over 500 houses and apartments in various parts of the state and construction of classroom blocks in both primary and secondary schools in various local government areas and local council development areas of the state.

Sanwo-Olu said that the cardinal part of his ‘Greater Lagos’ vision was infrastructure development and his government had worked assiduously to achieve the numerous of infrastructure inaugurated.

”If Lagos is to sustain its Centre of Excellence status in the country, vital infrastructure must be carefully built across all sectors.

”Universally, infrastructure development is critical to achieving human capital development. The economic impact that infrastructure improvement has on nation-building cannot be over-emphasised.

”Without doubt, the growth of any country’s economy hugely depends on the status of its infrastructure. The dearth of needed infrastructure in a given society places serious limitation on human capital development.

”It is in view of its crucial role to achieving rapid economic growth that advanced nations of the world commit huge investment to infrastructural development.

”Essentially, the prosperity of a nation depends on the state of its infrastructure

“From the ancient Roman Empire to the super economic powers of the 21st century, it has been clearly demonstrated that no nation can accomplish true greatness without evolving pragmatic strategies for long-term infrastructural development.

”Therefore, the virtual commissioning of some vital projects on the occasion of the 1st year of our administration clearly amplifies our resolve to build first-class infrastructure across the state,” he said.

The governor urged Lagos residents to take proper ownership of the projects in their respective communities, as the projects were collective heritage.

According to him, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant economic challenges, the government will not stop work on all road projects across the state.

Similarly, Sanwo-Olu also unveiled two major publications, ‘Towards a Greater Lagos’ and ‘Testimonies: Indisputable Proofs of Dividends of Democracy’, which had been specially produced to highlight the major strides of the administration in the last one year.

He said that the two anniversary publications were veritable sources of information about the policies, programmes and projects of the administration in the past one year.

NAN

– May 30, 2020 @ 08:35 GMT /

