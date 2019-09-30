RUFUS Ebegba, the Director General, National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) says Nigeria has achieved giant strides in the area of biosafety.

Ebegba said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) against the backdrop of Nigeria’s 59th Independence.

He said the setting up of the agency in 2015 was to provide regulatory framework to adequately safeguard human health and the environment from potential adverse effects of modern biotechnology and genetically modified organisms.

“I will say Nigeria has made a giant stride on its 59 year of independence in the area of biosafety.

“With the existence of NBMA, Nigeria can now veer into modern biotechnology to develop products that will enhance the agricultural sector and safe products that can be used to produce raw materials to drive our industry.

“With the agency in existence, biotechnology can now be used safely to deploy products for better productivity in the agriculture sector and to generate employment and wealth creation.”

Ebegba said Nigeria had not only addressed the issue of biosafety but also in the area of biosecurity through the National Amendment Act on Biosecurity.

He said the amendment act on biosecurity was to ensure biological agents were properly contained and measures were put in place biosecurity for the safety of the environment and human health.

He assured Nigerians that the agency would continue to ensure the safety of modern biotechnology and its products.

“As we celebrate our independence, NBMA wishes to assure Nigerians that the activities of modern biotechnology and the use of its products will be safe to ensure safety to all Nigerians and to the environment.”

-Sep 30, 2019 @15:15 GMT |

