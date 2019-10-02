GOVERNOR of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, yesterday, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare November 16, birthday of the late first president of Nigeria, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, a national holiday.

Obiano said as the country celebrate its 59th independence anniversary, it was only right and just to honour Azikiwe (also known as Zik of Africa) who was the arrowhead of the struggle for the independence of the country.

Obiano said Azikiwe deserved to be honored as he became the first president of Nigeria.

In an independence day celebration address at the Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, Obiano said the observation of the national holiday in honour of Zik should start November 16, 2019.

Should President Muhammadu Buhari refuse to make the declaration, Obiano said he would lead the people of the state to commemorate it.

Obiano, who identified corruption as major challenge stifling the progress of the Nigeria, called on wealthy Nigerians to emulate the likes of Air Peace boss, Allen Onyeama, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Chief Innocent Chukwuma by committing resources to philanthropic and humanitarian works.

He urged the people to keep faith with Nigeria and shun divisive tendencies, and assured that there was still hope for Nigeria to attain greatness.

Spiritual leader of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Remmy Ezeonwuka, has also joined in making the call on President Buhari to honour Dr. Azikiwe.

Ezeonwuka advised Nigerians to eschew bitterness in dealing with one another and be proud of their culture.

“As a nation, we must pray and fast for God to intervene in the challenges confronting our country; that is the only way we can make progress as Nigeria,” said Ezeonwuka

The celebration in Awka was peaceful and the highlight was the march-past by men of Nigeria police, school children and other uniform organizations.

