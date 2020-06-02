PETER Omofoye, the Oyo State Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), has lauded the immediate past Commissioner of Police in the state, Shina Olukolu, for reviving and saving the committee from going into extinction.

Omofoye said this on Tuesday in Ibadan during a send off party organised by the committee in honour of Olukolu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olukolu was deployed to head the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Lagos State and was replaced by Nwachuckwu Enwonwu.

He commended the former commissioner for his deep understanding of community policing, adding that his legacy in the state would continue to be remembered.

According to him, Olukolu combated crime in the state and the people appreciated him for the successes recorded during his tenure.

“The successes of PCRC is not complete in the state without mentioning Olukolu. We really enjoyed him and salute his courage.

“Today we are trying to celebrate and show little appreciation for the policy and system you introduced in the state.

“We partnered with you and you made us to know that we are human beings, you made the world to know PCRC.

“We will continue to remember you and God will be with you,” Omofoye said.

Also speaking, the South West Chairman of PCRC, Mr Ibrahim Olaniyan, said Olukolu was a blessing to the Nigeria police, Oyo state and the Yoruba race.

Olaniyan called on the new commissioner to emulate his predecessor, saying that they trusted the wisdom and ability of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to send aseasoned police officer.

He said that the state’s PCRC and the national body in general would continue to partner with the police to reduce crime to the barest minimum.

The new commissioner, who was represented by DCP Attahiru Isah, congratulated Olukolu for his leadership style and prayed that he attained greater heights in his career.

In his remarks, Olukolu thanked the stakeholders for their cooperation and attributed his achievements in the state to them.

“I appreciate the IGP, Oyo State government, PCRC and others for the opportunity and support they gave to me,” he said.

He also thanked God as well as officers and men of the command “who are always there day and night to ensure that the state was secured.”

NAN reports that Olukolu was presented with different gifts as well as certificate of commendation and recognition by the PCRC.

NAN

– June 2, 2020 @ 19:00 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)