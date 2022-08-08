AOC inaugurates project, hands over mantle of leadership

THE outgone Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Logistics Command, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), AVM Hasan Abubakar, on Monday inaugurated some projects undertaken during his tenure before handing-over to the new AOC, AVM Emmanuel Shobande.

(L-R) Outging AOC, AVM Hasan Abubakar and incoming AOC, AVM Emmanuel Shobande. Abubakar said this during the handing-over and taking-over ceremony between the out-going and in-coming AOC, held at the conference hall, NAF, Logistics Command, Ikeja, Lagos State

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects comprised a block of four rooms, mechanical transport yard and a car park designed to accommodate 40 cars essentially for the service vehicles.

Abubakar said that over time, personnel in the command had continued to increase without a corresponding increase in facilities and structures to accommodate them hence the need for the provision of more structures.

“I took over as AOC of this Command in January, 2022 and observed a couple of challenges around this problem.

“A lot of the offices were dilapidated and are in need of furniture and we had over 30 vehicles in our inventory but did not have a structured empty yard to park the vehicles.

“Additionally, the Orderly Warrant Officer and the airmen do not have office accommodation so, there is a need to create a place for them to feel more comfortable at work,” the AVM said.

He said that requirements had been compiled and sent to the Headquarters, NAF regarding building structures that needed comprehensive renovation and furnishing which was beyond the capacity of Logistics Command.

“These requirements are currently receiving attention and I am sure that soon, the old part of the structure will be renovated with furnishings.

“However, Logistics Command has embarked on some of these projects to forestall likely challenges and to also ensure improved personnel welfare which will necessarily impact on the quality of their performance.

The AVM noted that for any system to function adequately, there must be structure at least to ensure that the processes and procedures as well as standards are being maintained.

Abubakar urged personnel to change their attitude toward the way they use and maintain public property for such structures to stand the test of time and benefit all and sundry.

“If you look at our immediate environment, you will see how we have misused public property which I am sure is not the same kind of attitude we apply when we are treating our personal properties.

“What goes around comes around so if you misuse public property, it is the same you that will be denied the benefit of it’s use.

“So, with respect to the commissioned facilities, let us start on a good footing by treating them carefully so that we do not damage the facilities,” he said.

The AOC advised personnel to be prudent in the use of resources allocated to them to perform their duties saying that this would go a long way in helping the service.

“Being prudent is inline with one of the key drivers of the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Isiaka Amao’s vision; prudent management of resources,” Abubakar said.

Also speaking, AVM Shobande, urged the personnel of the command to support and work with him so that they could build on existing progress and take the NAF to greater heights. (NAN)

C.E