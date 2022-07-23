A delegation from the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO) has paid a two-day

study visit to the headquarters of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board

(NCDMB).

Part of the facilities inspected during the visit included the 17-storey Nigerian Content Tower located in Swali, Yenagoa Yenagoa Bayelsa State, and the Board’s flagship project- the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park Scheme (NOGaPs) in Emeyal 1, Ogbia, Bayelsa State.

The Director, Research in APPO, who led the team, Dr. Najah M.O. Terha mentioned that the

purpose of the visit is to assess some oil and gas training and research centres and institutes

in Nigeria in terms of their capacity, quality of programs and determine current capacity and

future expansion requirements where necessary.

He added that the team was also keen to ascertain the willingness of the management of those centres to serve as regional APPO centers of excellence, and to collaborate with peer institutes in other APPO members countries in the field of technology development and training.

The visit was also in line with APPO’s mission to promote cooperation among member countries by encouraging synergies and sharing of experiences through regional training and research centres in Africa to address major challenges of the energy transition.

Receiving the Delegation from APPO, the Executive Secretary welcomed the delegation and

explained that NCDMB had since its inception in 2010 shared experiences with other African

nations on the operations of Local Content and how to implement the policies successfully. He added that NCDMB had also set agenda for a common Local Content programme for Africa.

The Executive Secretary who was represented by the General Manager, Research and

Statistics, NCDMB, Mr. Abdulmalik Halilu in his presentation outlined Nigeria’s Local Content

journey and the Board’s Research Commercialization Framework. He said: “We at NCDMB are

happy with this meeting because we believe that Opportunities should not only be within borders, but opportunities should also be beyond borders.”

He also took the delegates round the oil and gas park and hinted that the facility is set up to

incubate the manufacturing of equipment, spare parts, chemicals, and other inputs used for the oil and gas industry and ancillary sectors. He added that the facility will be commissioned in

quarter 4 of 2022.

He added that “we have taken them through our strategy, Human Capital Development,

Research and Development, growth of Local Content and its success stories and to be practical in our demonstration, that is why we are visiting the oil and gas park”.

Also, in his presentation titled Human Capital Development (HCD) and Nigerian Content

Development, the General Manager, Capacity Building Division NCDMB, Dr. Ama Ikuru

highlighted the Human Capacity Development Implementation Framework. He added that it aims to identify quality delivery and cost efficiency, ensure competitiveness, fairness and national spread of candidates, maximize the employability of trainees and sustain and growth of local

training capacities.

Other members of the APPO delegation included Mr. Bakary Traore – Head, Office of the

Secretary General (APPO); Mrs. Temilola George – Head, Hydrocarbon Studies Department

(APPO); Mr. Sahgui Tiatti Tchananti, Head, Capacity Building (APPO); Mr. Akossi Jan Michael –

Project Management Analyst (APPO) and representatives from the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mr. Sunday A. Babatunde and Engr. (Mrs.) Agatha Osanaiye.

A.I