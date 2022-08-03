Aren Eggon laid to rest in Nasarawa

THE remains of late Dr Bala Abaine Angbazo, the Aren Eggon, has been laid to rest in his country home, Awayi, Wakama Ward in Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Rev. Stephen Baba Panya, the President, Evangelical Church of West Africa (ECWA), while presiding over the burial rite, urged Christians and other Nigerians to live examplary life worthy of emulation.

Panya, who preached with the topic “Jesus Says”, said that there was life after death, hence the need for people to live a life worth of emulation while on earth.

The ECWA president said the late Paramount ruler of Eggon nation has lived a fulfilled life while on earth and called on other people to emulate his good virtues.

In their remarks, Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State and Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), eulogised the good attributes of Aren Eggon.

The duo said that the late first class traditional ruler had contributed positively to the development of the state and the country at large.

They urged the family, Eggon nation and the state at large to take solace in God.

They also prayed for the repose of Angbazo’s soul.

Mr David Abuluya, the President, Eggon Cultural and Development Association ( ECDA) WorldWide, said that Eggon nation has lost a great peace promoter and a rare gem.

“The entire Eggon nation have lost a father, a great peace promoter, a rare gem, a bridge builder, an accomplished disciplinarian and a great grandfather, who ensured peaceful co-existence amongst the different ethnic groups in Nasarawa State and Nigeria at large.

“Our late Aren Eggon is a unifier and he has lived an accomplished and fulfilled life,” he said.

Abuluya also said the deceased had contributed immensely to the development of education, religious and other sectors of the economy in the country.

“He established the Angbazo Memorial Comprehensive College, Awayi. He assisted, encouraged and supported our people and other Nigerians in acquiring both western and religious education.

“Baba encouraged me to ensure the development of my own Polytechnic, Nacabs Polytechnic in Akwanga.

“Baba wished that I should use my wealth of experience to revive the dying Eggon Community Secondary School, Nassarawa Eggon, when I assumed office as the ECDA President.

“I wish Baba could have been alive to see the work I have been doing with the support of Eggon sons and daughters in the school.

“Presently, the school is being revived as the number of enrolment increased from 13 to 628 students with regular payment of salary to academic and non-academic staff.

“Baba you are not alive but I thank you for your words of encouragement!,” said Abuluya.

The ECDA president expressed gratitude to all those who commiserated with the Eggon nation and wished them safe journey mercies to their respective destinations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the burial was attended by traditional rulers, religious leaders, political leaders, politicians and other well wishers across the federation.

NAN recalls that Angbazo was born in Wakama District of Nassarawa-Eggon Local Government Area of the state in 1933.

He ascended the throne of his fore father’s on July 11, 1981, and reigned for 41 years before his death on July 13, at the age of 89.

He is survived by a wife, children and grand children. (NAN)

