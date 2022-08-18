Arrest in Britain after man in mobility scooter stabbed, killed

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran on a mobility scooter in west London.

He was arrested at an address in Southall, west London, in the early hours of Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.

“I will like to thank the public for their overwhelming support following this horrific incident.

“As a result of the release of a CCTV image yesterday, an arrest had been made and this investigation is progressing at pace.

“Mr O’Halloran’s family have been updated with this development and they will continue to be supported by specially trained officers.’’

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood, who is leading the investigation, had said.

It came after officers were called to Cayton Road in Greenford, west London, on Tuesday to reports of a stabbing and Mr O’Halloran was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives believed Mr O’Halloran was stabbed in Western Avenue at about 4.00 p.m. before managing to travel around 75 yards on his mobility scooter to Runnymede Garden where he flagged down a member of the public for help.

Mr O’Halloran was originally from Ennistymon, Co Clare, in the west of Ireland.

The local community in Clare expressed their deep shock following the pensioner’s death.

Mr O’Halloran is survived by his family, including his sister, two brothers, nieces and nephews.

Local Fine Gael Senator, Martin Conway, said Mr O’Halloran visited Ireland regularly and that his death had left his home community in Ennistymon and north Clare in deep shock and sadness.

Mr Conway noted the passionate musician was very popular in Greenford and often busked for charity.

Footage on social media showed Mr O’Halloran busking to raise money for Ukraine months before the killing.

He could be seen playing his accordion and smiling, with a makeshift blue and yellow collection box strapped to his frame, in the video posted online in June.

Former Labour MP Stephen Pound paid tribute to Mr O’Halloran, an ex-constituent whom he knew from the busker’s regular public presence in the area.

He told GB News: “Tom was a real local character. He would be outside Greenford

Station playing the accordion, occasionally the harmonica.

“He was a sweet, lovely man. He was well-liked and well-loved, but, above all, he was one of those characters who will cement an area.’’ (dpa/NAN)

