Atiku appoints Dino Melaye, Daniel Bwala as spokespersons

FORMER Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has appointed Sen. Dino Melaye and Dr Daniel Bwala as his spokespersons for 2023 presidential campaign.

Abubakar in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Paul Ibe in Abuja on Thursday, said that the appointment took immediate effect.

Malaye, who hailed from Ayetoro Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi, was a member of the 8th Senate, who represented Kogi West at the National Assembly.

Bwala, who hailed from Adamawa, was a legal practitioner and public affairs analyst, before his appointment. (NAN)

