Authority sensitises residents to imperatives of street naming, house numbering

THE Kafanchan Municipal Authority (KMA), has begun a sensitisation drive on the imperatives of street naming and house numbering in the area.

Speaking at a meeting in Kafanchan, the KMA Administrator, Mrs Phoebe Yayi, said the exercise had become necessary, given the state government’s desire to build smart cities in each of its three senatorial districts.

Yayi said lack of street naming and house numbering affected urban planning and development, hence the need for residents to embrace it.

According to her, the exercise will be done in phases at Jema’a, Kaura and Zangon Kataf Local Government Areas which make up KMA.

She said if successfully implemented, the exercise would open up Kafanchan for development and also boost business activities in the area.

In her remarks, Mercy Ayuba, a town planner with the Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority, said the exercise would be carried out in line with global best practices.

Ayuba noted that street naming was important in the 21st century as it made for easy identification of locations and also enhances service delivery as well as security.

She solicited the cooperation and support of all stakeholders towards a successful and hitch free exercise.

Some of the participants who spoke, commended KMA for the initiative and promised to step down the sensitisation in their various localities.

They also pledged to provide an enabling environment for the smooth conduct of street naming and house numbering.

KMA is one of three Municipal Authorities created by Gov. Nasir el-Rufai in 2021, to accelerate infrastructure development in the state.(NAN)

