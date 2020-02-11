THE Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N) has released two preliminary reports on serious incidents involving aircraft owned and operated by Air Peace Limited and Max Air.

Mr Tunji Oketunbi, AIB-N General Manager, Public Affairs, made this known on Tuesday in Lagos.

“The Air Peace Boeing 737-500 aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-BUJ was enroute Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri on Nov. 5, 2019 when the incident occurred at about 23,000 feet above Mean Sea Level (FL230).

“The serious incident involving Max Air Boeing 747-400 aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-DBK occurred at Runway 05, Minna International Airport on Sept. 7, 2019,” he said.

Oketunbi said the two reports were already on the bureau’s website www.aib.gov.ng.

The AIB official explained that preliminary reports were not the final reports as they only contained details of the initial facts, discussions and findings surrounding the occurrences.

He said: “These reports include information gathered from witness statements, flight recorders, Health and Usage Monitoring System (HUMS) Data.

“Others are: the Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) Data, and preliminary inspection of the accident sites and the wreckage.”

Oketunbi said that investigation on this occurrence was still ongoing, while final report on the incident would be released at the conclusion of the investigation.

NAN

– Feb. 11, 2020 @ 19:59 GMT |

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)