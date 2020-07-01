THE Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Wednesday inaugurated a Dialysis Center at the NAF Base Abuja, for the management of kidney diseases.

The Center was inaugurated by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, AVM Isiaka Amao.

Earlier, Group Capt. Muzzammil Muhammed, Commander, 063 NAF Hospital Abuja, who conducted Abubakar round the center, said the facility was basically for the use of NAF personnel and their families.

Muhammed said the center was an initiative of the air chief to cater for people with kidney diseases.

” This facility is meant to cater for people with kidney disease, and it is an initiative of the Chief of the Air Staff. As you can see it is close to the Accident and Emergency Ward for ease of movement of people here,” he said.

NAN

– July 01, 2020 @ 18:55 GMT

