THE Chief of the Air Staff, (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has tasked personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to engage in daily exercises for physical and mental fitness.

Abubakar gave the task on Saturday in Abuja, during the 2019 Third Quarter Route March for men and officers of the Nigerian Air Force.

The air chief, who was represented by AVM Napoleon Bali, the Chief of Policy and Plans, NAF Headquarters, said the exercise was aimed at having healthy and fit personnel.

He congratulated the personnel for the successful completion of the exercise, adding that the importance of the exercise could not be overemphasised.

Abubakar also stressed that the objective of the quarterly exercise was to test the physical fitness of the Nigerian Air Force personnel.

He said: “I want to congratulate you on the successful completion of the third quarter route march.

“From what I am seeing here today, it clearly shows that most of you must have been doing your individual exercises very well.

“So, I encourage you to try as much as possible to exercise yourselves, from what I have seen today, it clearly shows that you are ready for the job.

“As soldiers, we know all the challenges we have in this country, so you need to be disciplined, physically and mentally fit for the assigned tasks you will be given from time to time.

“So, I want to congratulate you very well and those who supported this exercise.”

Abubakar thanked the personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) the Police, and other security agencies for their support during the exercise.

NAN

– Oct. 12, 2019 @ 14:14 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)