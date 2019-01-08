Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Gov. Oyetola calls for peaceful coexistence

GOV. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun on Tuesday urged Nigerians to shun acts capable of undermining peaceful coexistence in the country.

Oyetola made the call at the launching of the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem and Fund Raising in Osogbo.

The governor said the time had come for Nigerians to strengthen the spirit of oneness, harmony and reflect on the country’s unity in diversity.

Oyetola who was represented by his deputy, Benedict Alabi, also called for stability in the country, while reflecting on the circumstances that gave birth to the country’s independence.

He described the armed forces remembranceday as a period for sober reflection on the state of the nation, saying efforts must be made to strengthen democratic governance in the country.

The governor condemned the rising cases of insurgency in the country and appealed to aggrieved Nigerians to embrace peace in the interest of all.

According to him, ‎the occasion of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day reminds Nigerians of the need to strengthen her democracy to promote unity, peace, love, harmony and stability.

Oyetola, however, commiserated with the families of soldiers who lost their lives in defence of the country, with a promise that his administration would continue to support them.

He said his administration would continue to support security agencies by assisting to equip them with modern tools to operate effectively and efficiently.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Nigerian Legion in Osun, Mr Oladimeji Olalere, ‎said the day was set aside globally to appreciate the patriotic disposition of those who died defending their fatherland.

Olalere appealed to Nigerians, particularly the well-to-do individuals, to support the families of the fallen heroes.

“These gallant Nigerian soldiers died in various battle fronts so that Nigeria and its citizens can live in peace.

“We implore our donors and philanthropists to kindly and always redeem their pledges when made,” he said.

The chairman applauded the governor for being supportive to the legion since assumption of office.

-NAN

BE

– Jan. 8, 2019 @ 18:10 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)