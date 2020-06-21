THE Aviation Roundtable (ART) has urged the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to get the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) three lettered codes to differentiate each of the terminals at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) Lagos.

ART President, Dr Gabriel Olowo, said this while speaking with newsmen in Lagos on Sunday, that obtaining the codes would prevent confusion and missing of flights by air travelers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there are four terminals at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) and three domestic terminals, including the Murtala Muhammed Airport Two (MMA2) which is a private owned-terminal.

Olowo explained that often times, because of the absence of the ICAO codes, passengers had missed their flights for going to the wrong terminal, while the airlines were also very strict with flight miss.

He advised the management of FAAN, led by Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, to take a cue from other airports across the world with multiple terminals and ICAO codes to differentiate each terminal.

Olowo who gave examples, said that New York City has John F. Kennedy (JFK) LaGuardia Airport (LGA) Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to distinguish domestic terminals, while Paris City has Paris Orly Airport and Charles de Gaulie Airport (CDG).

He noted that for London City, the city had London Heathrow Airport (LHR) London Gatwick Airport (LGW) and others with ICAO codes to separate them from the other.

Olowo said that it was essential for FAAN to obtain three letter ICAO codes to differentiate Lagos airport terminals.

The ART president further emphasised that the management could use the protocols occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic to clear the confusion.

“Please, use the new protocols occasioned by COVID-19 to also clear the long standing confusion of LOS (Lagos) City with four terminals. As it stands, we have one international and three domestic terminals in Lagos airport alone.

“ICAO codes are needed to clearly differentiate the airport terminals for interlining reservation purposes.

“Passengers at departure origins, interlining, and doing flight connections have missed their flights several times reporting to a wrong terminal especially to MMA2.

“Airlines are also intolerant with cancellations or missed connections introducing all kinds of fees and surcharges,” he said.

NAN

– June 21, 2020 @ 14:59 GMT |

