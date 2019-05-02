The British Airways (BA) has commended the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) over its transformation of the international terminal of the Nnamidi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

It said that it would enhance seamless flight operations in and out of the country by foreign airlines.

The airline’s Regional Commercial Manager for West Africa, Mr. Kola Olayinka, gave the commendation on Tuesday after the airline had moved to the international terminal for its operations.

Tiarhan Oghenejode of Quandrant MSL, the agency that handles BA’s media activities, quoted Olayinka to have made the commendation in a press statement she made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos .

Olayinka said, “British Airways is pleased about the new Abuja International Airport Terminal, we embrace any opportunity to improve our services to passengers.

“Our newly upgraded lounge and terminal will ensure a seamless travel experience for our passengers.

We are excited to share these new developments with our Abuja passengers.”

The regional commercial manager added that this development was part of the airline’s drive to provide premium services to its passengers.

He said that the move came after the opening of the new Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport. Olayinka said that this was a result of FAAN’s goal to create an ultra-modern facility which would ensure efficient processing of passengers and improve the experience of travellers flying through Abuja. “ Both airlines and passengers will experience a vast difference in both space and processing technology. “British Airways new terminal relocation is in line with global efforts to ensure seamless, safe, and convenient travel for passengers.’’

Also, the statement quoted the Managing Director of FAAN, Mr Saleh Dunoma, to have said that the newly inaugurated international terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, was designed to give maximum comfort to air travellers.(NAN)

– May. 2, 2019 @ 11:29 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)