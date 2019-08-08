BRITISH Airways said Wednesday it had resolved the technical problems with its check-in system that led to the cancellation of more than 100 flights at two major London airports.

The glitch could cost the airline more than 8 million pounds (9.7 million dollars) in claims for compensation, according to the Press Association (PA) news agency.

“We have resolved the temporary systems issue from this morning which affected a number of our flights today,” British Airways said in a statement.

The airline apologized to customers who were affected by the disruption.

“Our flights are returning to normal, however there may be some knock-on operational disruption as a result of the issue earlier,” the statement read.

Some 15,000 passengers were left stranded by the cancellations, which knocked 117 flights off the board at Heathrow and approximately 10 at Gatwick, PA reported. More than 200 other flights were delayed, some of them more than five hours. London City airport was also affected.

The airline had earlier stressed that the technical glitch was not a global computer problem.

Passengers scheduled to fly on short-haul flights on Wednesday were offered rebooking for another day, British Airways said.

