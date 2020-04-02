More than 100 German citizens are to be evacuated from Nigeria through the Lufthansa Airline to Frankfurt from the international wing of the Muritala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

The Nation quoted airport and immigration sources on Thursday as saying that the Germans have undergone airport security formalities and screening for COVID-19 as they await the Lufthansa flight which landed in the afternoon for the evacuation under ‘emergency’ and ‘humanitarian’ flight operations.

According to the report, also on ground at the airport is an Air France aircraft, which is expected to airlift many French nationals purportedly stranded in the country.

It learnt that the United States of America is also planning same operations that would last till Friday.

The United States Mission in Nigeria had announced the commencement of evacuation of its citizens from Nigeria.

This came after Germany, Israel, and France evacuated their nationals following the rising cases of coronavirus disease in the country.

Apr. 2, 2020

