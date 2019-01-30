Ethiopian Airlines starts free transit tour for international passengers

ETHIOPIAN Airlines (ET), touted as the largest Aviation Group in Africa, has announced that it has extended free transit tour to global passengers from Feb. 1.

Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, the Chief Executive Officer of the airline made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

GebreMariam said that the new complimentary city tour package organised by ET Holidays, the tour operator wing of the airlines, would take transiting passengers six to eight hours round the capital, Addis Ababa to view the landmarks of the city.

“Some of the landmarks are the National Museum, accompanied with a taste of Ethiopian Coffee and souvenir shopping at affordable prices and make them experience the unique flavours of the political capital of Africa during their brief stay.’’

He said that with the airline’s Mobile App and online platforms, huge influx of transit passengers in Addis Ababa could enjoy personalised and end-to- end travel experience.

“Ethiopian Mobile App enables passengers secure their visa electronically within four hours from any part of the world, as well as book their flights.

“They can also pay online using credit or debit cards, mobile money, e-wallet and bank transfer, check-in and issue boarding pass seamlessly.

“As we continue to discover and deliver the best for our customers, we are pleased to come up with complimentary offerings to our global transiting passengers and make them savour every moment and feel the real taste of Addis Ababa during their brief stay.’’ (NAN)

– Jan. 30, 2019 @ 17:35 GMT |

