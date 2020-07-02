THE Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has reaffirmed its commitment toward curtailment of COVID-19 pandemic as domestic flights resume on July 8.

Mr Sani Mahmud, FAAN Regional General Manager, North-Central, made this known while receiving face shields from the Universal Disaster Recovery Foundation (U-DIREF) in Abuja.

U-DIREF is a Nigeria-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) registered in 2019 to provide humanitarian services to victims of disasters through life-saving support initiatives.

It seeks to rebuild hope in communities affected by disasters or other forms of crisis through behavioural change programmes.

According to Mahmud, the authority has determined to do all needful to ensure airports` users observe every protocol as the flights commence.

He said that the airports were Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja and Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

Mahmud commended all members of U-DREF for their gesture during this sensitive period.

“I am very grateful. The airport, as you know, is a gateway where everybody will be coming into the country. We are the first contact.

“It is very important that we protect ourself, as we receive visitors through the international or domestic airports. From next week, we will start full domestic operation.

“We shall make maximum use of these mask shields,” the regional manager said.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer of U-DIREF, Mr Daniel Gambo, said the foundations would distribute 1,050 face shields to frontline workers to fight against the ravaging novel COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, the recipients include: Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), National Immigration Service (NIS), Customs, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

“ Beneficiaries of the medically approved face-shields donated by U-DIREF and partners from Huston, Texas, U.S and 3D Printers Abuja, include: NEMA, FAAN, NIS, Customs and NSCDC.

“Others are: the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC); Federal Ministry of Health; General Hospital, Gwarinpa; General Hospital Maitama, and National Hospital, Abuja.

“We urge you to make good use of the face-shields, so as to ensure that the ravaging novel COVID-19 pandemic is contained and kicked out of the country, so that Nigerians can resume normal life again,” he said.

Gambo hailed the COVID-19 frontline responders for risking their lives to save others, adding that they had shown their commitments to selfless service to the nation.

He called on the government to continue providing necessary support for the actors to render the desired service.

Gambo, however, said that general public ought to respect the rules laid down by the authorities.

According to him, the distribution of the face-shields is just one of the activities U-DIREF has carried out since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The organisation has donated WASH and hygiene kits to the authorities of Wuse and Utako Markets, and carried out sensitisation campaign in Ruga Alhaji, outskirts of Abuja, on how to prevent infection.

“ U-DIREF has also distributed hygiene kits to some 200 households in the Sabon Gari I and II IDP Camps in Borno, while sensitising the people on ways to avoid being infected with the COVID-19,“ he said.

NAN

– July 02, 2020 @ 18:35 GMT

