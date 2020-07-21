THERE are indications that international flights may resume before October this year, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has revealed.

Sirika gave an update on the likely date for the resumption of international flight via his twitter handle, @hadisirika on Tuesday.

The tweet reads: “International flight resumption date is not October. NAMA just issued a routine 90 days’ Notice to Airmen (NOTAM). In liaison with Health, Foreign Affairs, and PTF COVID-19, we will announce the agreed date, regardless of the ban by Europe, UAE, etc. May be earlier than October.”

The federal government had initially said it will liaise with the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS), other countries and stakeholders before it fixes a date for the resumption.

It also explained that the entry ban placed on Nigeria by some countries was one of the factors responsible for the delay in the resumption of international flight.

International flights were suspended as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus in the country.

There has been a clamour by travelers for the government to announce a date for the resumption of international flight following the resumption of domestic flight in the country on July 8. – The Nation

