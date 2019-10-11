THE Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has decried insinuations that a Royal Air Maroc aircraft was burgled while landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Friday.

Its General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, said the aircraft with registration number CN-ROR landed at the airport with with its baggage cabin door opened.

Yakubu said the FAAN Aviation Security Personnel that escorted the aircraft upon landing confirmed that all necessary security landing procedures were observed as the aircraft was landing.

She said in a statement that officials also confirmed that there was no invader around the aircraft and that they suspected the opening must have been as a result of force landing.

“Further investigation revealed that all passengers on the flight got their luggage intact, except for a certain Tazi Larbi, whose luggage with tag number 829116 did not come on the flight because it was left in Morocco.

“Appropriate agencies have, however, commenced investigation into the incident to ascertain the cause.

“The aircraft pushed back at about 5.30a.m and was airborne to Morrocco at 5.40a.m,” Yakubu added

NAN

Oct 11, 2019

