The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi has bagged a ministerial award for mass transportation infrastructure development alongside Mr Hassan Bello, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) for outstanding transport regulator of the year.

The award was given at the National Tourism Transport Summit and Expo organised by the Institute for Tourism Professionals (ITP) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Receiving the award on behalf of the minister, Mrs Grace Atiegoba, Director Reform Coordination and Service Improvement said that the award was well deserved.

According to him, there have being alot of improvement in the transport sector especially in the area of rail compared to what it used to be before.

Amaechi said that shared passion of the Federal Government and his team, have transformed and improve the economy with the various infrastructural development in the country.

Dr Anthonia Ekpa, the Director Road Transport and Mass Transit Administration was given an award of the outstanding contribution to the development of mass transportation policy and infrastructure development.

She said that looking at the number of those who received the award under the ministry of transportation alone, shows the level of commitment and work the ministry was doing and it’s contributions to the economy.

She said that Amaechi has gained recognition all over the world because of his passion and contribution in improving the land transport and policies.

Ekpa, further said that transport and tourism are like siamese twins that develops with each other.

Alhaji Samsudeen Apelogun, National President of Amalgamated Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners, Repairs and Riders Association of Nigeria (AACCOMORAN) was given an award on leadership award in promoting urban mobility.

He said that the award was dedicated to his 12 millions members nationwide.

“I really want to appreciate the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Dr Anthonia Ekpa, Director road transport and Mass transit Administration for their contributions in the sector.

“I really don’t know what I have done to deserve this award but I promise to do more in taking my members to a greater height by eradicating all the wrong perceptions the society have about it.”

Others awardees are Mr Freeborn Okhiria, Managing Director, Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) on the outstanding performance in land and public transportation, Dr Dakuku Peterside, Director General NIMASA, for outstanding maritime operations regulator of the year (Sea/offshore), Hajiya Hadiza Usman, for outstanding maritime operations regulator of the year (ports/ashore). (NAN)

– May. 1, 2019 @ 10:05 GMT |

