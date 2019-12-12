THE Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), on Thursday in Abuja presented cash prizes and other items to winners of its 2019 essay writing competition.

Winner of the competition, Miss Onoh Jane, an SS3 student of Girls Secondary School, Abakpanike, Enugu got a cash prize of N500,000 and a laptop.

Miss Idem Etop of Top Faith International Secondary School, Akwa Ibom, who emerged second received N350, 000 and a laptop, while the third position Miss Ngozi Ekwueme of Regina Pacis College Abuja got N250,000 with a laptop.

Presenting the prizes to the winners, the Director-General of BPE, Mr Alex Okoh said that the competition was in line with the bureau’s corporate social responsibility.

Okoh said that the competition was aimed at mobilising and sensitising secondary school students in the country on the reforms and privatisation programme of the Federal Government.

“The objective of the competition is to reach the younger generation with the privatisation and sector reforms message.

“It also intends to correct the uninformed perception on privatisation by opponents of the programme through students and teachers,’’ Okoh said.

While pointing out the need to reawaken reading habit among students, Okoh said that BPE was making deliberate and concerted efforts to reach the younger generation with the vision that education was the bedrock of the society.

He said that the criteria for selecting winners included student’s content and technical argument, organisation, grammatical accuracy and logical presentations.

According to Okoh, a total of 94 entries were received and from the computation of the results, 12 candidates scored 80 per cent and above, 31 candidates scored 70 per cent and 43 candidates scored 50 per cent and above.

“Miss Onoh Jane emerged winner with an average score of 88.7 per cent, Idem Etop came second with 85. 4 per cent and Miss Ngozi Ekwueme came third with 85. 2 per cent,’’ Okoh said.

The representative of the Ministry of Education, Mrs Paulina Aleburu, commended BPE for adding value to the country’s education sector.

While commending the winners of the competition, Aleburu urged them to continue to excel in learning and moral rectitude.

She tasked them to be good representatives of the country and assured them that the sky would be their starting point.

Responding, the second prize winner Etop said that she looked forward to efficient management of the country’s economy as through privatisation.

NAN

– Dec. 12, 2019 @ 19:39 GMT |

