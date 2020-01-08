ABUBAKAR Moyi-Dikko Memorial Foundation on Wednesday presented 10-Laptop computers and N200, 000 cash as award for excellent performance to 11 students of Faculty of Law, Usmanu Danfofio University Sokoto (UDUS).

Presenting the awards, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lawal Bilbis assisted by the institution’s Registrar, Mr Nurudeen Belko and Dean Faculty of Law, Prof. Muftahu Rufa’i said a letter was received from Dikko and Mahmud Law firm on the institution of the award to UDUS students in honour of late Abubakar Moyi-Dikko.

Bilbis said late Moyi-Dikko was an indigene of Zauro in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state, who studied law at Ahmad Bello University Zaria and worked as Attorney General in defunct Sokoto state and present Kebbi state.

He said the late legal icon jointly established Dikko and Mahmud Law Firm with head office in Kano and died in February 2019.

The vice chancellor said late Moyi-Dikko’s friends organized the foundation and part of its activities is awarding UDUS law students’ with outstanding performances for the period of ten years, as a start.

He commended the foundation for the distinct initiative, as final year students going to law school and Under Graduate (UG) 400 levels were recognised against the tradition of award to best graduating students during convocations.

He enjoined individuals, groups and corporate bodies to emulate the gesture, as it would motivate students towards excellence.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three male and three female graduating students having high grades, obtained the awards while a 300 level student, Sabo Bilya-Abubakar, with 3.98 CGPA got N200,000 cash award as the student with the highest grade.

Those that received computers for final year students going to Law School, Male category are; Mu’azu Fodio-Jodi with 4.08 CGPA, Ahmad Ma’aruf, 4.06 and Mannir Ahmad with 4.04 CGPA.

In the female category were; Fiddausi Baba with 4.15, Ruqayyatu Bello-Muhammad, 3.70 and Hafsat Nuruddeen with 3.67 CGPA.

For the 400 level student category were Ibrahim Ukashatu 3.80 CGPA, Abdulwasiyu Ideowu, 3.59, Naja’atu Wabi, 3.92 and Hadiza Bamaiyi with 3.40 CGPA.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Fiddausi Baba expressed appreciation over the gesture adding that it would motivate them along with incoming students

NAN

– Jan. 8, 2020 @ 19:00 GMT |

