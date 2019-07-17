FIRST Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced its organisation of a Joint Seminar with sub-Saharan African Banking and Telecom Regulators to promote financial

inclusion through digital innovations in sub-Saharan Africa.

The event, which was held in Lagos recently, was themed “Advancing ePayment and

Digital Innovations in Africa- Evolution of Nigeria’s Payment Systems”.

The seminar was organised to provide key officers of regulatory authorities in these

Markets – notably locations with FirstBank subsidiaries; Ghana, Senegal, DRC,

Gambia, Sierra Leone and Guinea – a platform to get familiar with developments

in the Nigerian Payment Systems and Digital Products Industry thereon replicating

and adopting the learnings from the seminar with a view to bolster the finance

industry in their respective countries.

Key players and regulators in the finance and digital banking ecosystem at the

event included: Agada Apochi, Managing Director/CEO, Unified Payment Services Ltd;

Mike Ogbalu, CEO, Verve International; Musa Jimoh, Deputy Director, Payments

System Policy and Oversight, Central Bank of Nigeria; Premier Oiwoh, Managing

Director, NIBSS; Bashirat Odunewu, Group Executive, International Banking Group,

FirstBank and Adesola Adeduntan, CEO, First Bank of Nigeria Limited amongst

others.

Speaking on FirstBank’s leading role in promoting digital banking and financial

inclusion across the country, Adeduntan said, “FirstBank by any measure has been

a success story as far as digital banking is concerned. Today, we have more than

8.5 million people on our USSD *894# banking platform, more than 3 million people

on our Firstmobile platform. We are the only Bank in Nigeria that has issued cards

in excess of 10 million in Nigeria. When you are looking at that institution that has

achieved a lot in terms of digital payment, it is FirstBank. More than 80% of our

transactions are carried out on our digital channels.”

“We have been very aggressive with our FirstBank Agent Banking network. Today

we have over 27000 agents spread across the nooks and crannies of the country,

indeed second to none as far as Nigeria is country. At FirstBank, the economic growth

and development of our host communities is important to us; assisting Nigeria and

the continent at large address poverty is very imperative and that is why for us

financial inclusion is a key part of our business strategy.” he concluded.

