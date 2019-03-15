How First Bank plans to mark its 125 Years Anniversary

The First Bank of Nigeria and its subsidiaries will hold a 125km relay to mark its 125 years anniversary on Saturday

FIRST Bank of Nigeria Limited and other corporate entities in the FBN Holdings Group would have a 125km relay walk to mark the bank’s 125 years of unbroken business operations. The event, which is in commemoration of its 125 years anniversary, will hold on Saturday, March 16.

Following the flag hoisting ceremony, the anniversary activities curtain raiser event that held on March 1, the 125km Relay Walk which is to be carried out at locations across Nigeria and other countries where the Bank operates is among the many activities lined-up to celebrate the Bank’s impact and contribution to the growth and development of Nigeria over the years, predating the independence of the West African country with a view to reinforce the collaborative efforts of all institutions of the group, FBN Holdings, as well as building on the heritage for the next 125 years and beyond.

Adesola Adeduntan, chief executive officer, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, said: “The 125km Relay Walk is a representation of the collaborative effort of not just First Bank but all entities in our holding company, FBN Holdings, that have in the last 125 years impacted lives and contributed to the growth and development of our host communities and countries where we do businesses.

“At First Bank, we are proud of the strides made across these locations where we operate as without the effort of all staff – past and present – as well as our customers and stakeholders, there would be no First Bank. The 125km is a mark of our incredible journey of delivering impeccable financial services to our customers as we leave no stone unturned to remain an icon of admiration in today’s financial services industry in Africa.”

On the significance of the ‘Relay Walk”, Adeduntan explains that the walk is a collaborative effort to achieve a symbolic 125km. “It is also a representation of the First Bank brand in the last 125 years; our people, the team work, partnership and the collective spirit which has shown that as a team, together we can do and achieve more. It is neither a marathon, nor sprint, but a surefooted, steady walk we have taken in the last 125 years.”

– Mar. 15, 2019 @ 16:59 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)