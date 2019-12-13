MORE than 82 technicians from different parts of the country competed for honours in skill categories that include robotics, plumbing, carpentry, shoemaking, web and graphic design during Africa’s biggest skills festival powered by Sterling Bank in Lagos. At the end of the two-day competition organized by iCreate Africa Limited, 14 highly skilled technicians were crowned national champions for exceptional performance in their categories.

Two additional outstanding technicians were also rewarded with cash prizes as well as silver and bronze medals respectively. Breakdown of the 42 winners revealed that 17 technicians competed from the Southwest region, 14 from Northern region and 11 from the South East region.

Categories with the highest scores in the competition were robotics, automobile engineering, plumbing and leather works. Winners in these categories are Miracle Olasoyin with a 99 percent score in robotics, Leonard Manzo with 98 per cent score in automobile engineering, Chima Solomon with 92% score in plumbing and Lot Madaki with 90 percent score in leather works.

Overall winners in other categories are Ibraheem Ridwan (Carpentry), Christopher Olaniyi (Tiling), Oluwasegun Akanbi (Electrical), Toheeb Ogunbiyi (web design), Audu Precious Adayi (Graphics), Ifedayo Emmanuel Bello (Cooking), Mojisola Akin-Ademola (Fashion), Akinlo (Art), Emmanuel Abanobi (Make up) and Abdul-Rasheed Kelvin Hassan (Barbing).

First of its kind on the African continent, the festival, which promotes technical skills and vocational education had in attendance Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, MD/CEO, Sterling Bank and other captains of industries; top government functionaries that include the Minister of State for Education, Mr. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; over 50 industry experts and judges, 200 volunteers and over 2500 local and international guests.

In his keynote address at the event, Abubakar Suleiman, chief executive officer, Sterling Bank, disclosed that the bank is prepared to stand by skilled professionals who are out there solving the real problems of the country because their successes could inspire others as well as change the prevailing mindset about technical and vocational education. He called for a change in mindset of stakeholders in the labour market such that people who are engaged in vocational skills could be respected and supported to earn decent living like their counterparts in white collar jobs. “Vocational skills have been reduced to a point where very few people are proud to say it is what they do for a living.”

