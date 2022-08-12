BBNaija: Level 2 housemates win week 3 wager

LEVEL 2 housemates of the ongoing television reality show, Big Brother Naija, Season 7, have won the week 3 wager challenge.

Biggie, the coordinator of the show, announced this upon completion of the challenge as he rewarded each housemate in the level 2 house 1,500 pocket naira, to be used to purchase their needs in the house.

According to Biggie, the housemates were assessed based on their level of creativity, innovation and quality of presentation.

The winning housemates are Groovy, Ilebaye, Bryan, Amaka, Phyna, Modella, Pharmsavi, Kess, Eloswag, Khalid, Daniella and Chizzy.

The housemates from the two level houses were given African fabrics a week ago to individually make different African styles, using their bare hands with needle and thread, these attires were used for a fashion show.

At the end of the fashion show presentation, Biggie commended Hermes, Phyna, Allyson, Chichi and Modella for creating beautifully made attires.

NAN reports that 25 housemates are currently bidding for the grand prize of N100 million. (NAN)

