BBNaija S7: Eloswag emerges first head of house

ELOSWAG, one of the “Level 1” housemates of the ongoing television reality show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) has emerged the head of house for the first week.

This was announced by Biggie, the coordinator of the show upon the completion of the head of house task on Monday.

Eloswag was officially crowned and given the head of house mantle to rule the house for the week.

Biggie further announced that in compensation for Eloswag, he remained immune for nomination by co-housemates for possible eviction, this also had all his co-housemates in the level 1 house immuned for possible eviction.

He also said the head of house would have the order to nominate housemates for possible eviction but he is not allowed to mention to any housemate the names of those nominated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that after the first stage of the head of house task, eight housemates were disqualified from the head of house games having circumvented the process of the games.

These housemates were: Bella, Christy O, Daniella, Diana, Phyna, Hermes, Grovey and Giddyfia.

Also Khalid and Dotun were also disqualified after flouting the rule of the second task as Biggie declared Bella as the first tail of the house.

NAN also reports that the housemates in level 1 and level 2 houses, for the first time came together at the arena to play the head of house games as they were excited and seen hugging one another.

The housemates are bidding for the grand prize of N100 million. (NAN)

KN